ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Patricia Nakache Sells 187,179 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 187,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $617,690.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $828,154.80. This trade represents a 42.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Patricia Nakache sold 271,762 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $932,143.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 91,070 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $225,853.60.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $109,775.68.

On Thursday, February 20th, Patricia Nakache sold 60,274 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $163,342.54.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74.

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $1,098,055.71.

ThredUp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $385.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ThredUp by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 872,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

