1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Acquires $104,400.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,380,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,746,559.74. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Monday, April 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $210,800.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,598 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $251,317.44.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $5.32 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.36 million, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.