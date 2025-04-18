Insider Selling: ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) COO Sells 66,666 Shares of Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Ainscow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 17th, Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $374,674.16.

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPI. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,246,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 586,600 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

