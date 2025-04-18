United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SAP by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.67.

SAP Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $257.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.