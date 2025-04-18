United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,964 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 107,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 138.79%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.