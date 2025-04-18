Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.77 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $132,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $102,467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 3,400,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in First Horizon by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,733,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

