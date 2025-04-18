Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,233 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grail during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,797.60. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $360,436.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Grail Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. Grail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. Analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

