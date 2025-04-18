Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Albany International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Albany International Stock Down 0.8 %

Albany International stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.52 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

