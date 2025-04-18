Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,149 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. UBS Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $3.38 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

