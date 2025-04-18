Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $388.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

