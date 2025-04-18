Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 71,076 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,013,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,076 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCO. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $0.96 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $468.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 2,500,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,432,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,581.96. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,112,722 shares of company stock worth $5,893,849. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

