Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in American International Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

