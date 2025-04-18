Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,808 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $583,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,921,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,055,219.95. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,176. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

