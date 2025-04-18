Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 761,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LILA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 143.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 81.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LILA opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America



Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

