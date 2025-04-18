Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Time to Buy?

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 665,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,127,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Great Southern Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The company has a market cap of £19.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Richard William Bond acquired 379,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £18,991.10 ($25,197.16). Company insiders own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold deposits in Chile. The Company has the option to acquire rights to 100% of two projects that are prospective for large porphyry copper-gold deposits in the underexplored coastal belt of Chile, a globally significant mining jurisdiction and the world’s largest copper producer.

