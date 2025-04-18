488,936 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after acquiring an additional 322,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135,718 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $3,668,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 40.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BKU. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,103.06. This represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.