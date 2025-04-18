Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 10,211 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Investure LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 182,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,144,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,810,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

