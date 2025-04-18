Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Grows Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the quarter. Hub Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.14% of Hub Group worth $31,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,105,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Hub Group stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.21.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

