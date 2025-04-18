Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Down 23% – Here’s What Happened

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,252 ($29.88) and last traded at GBX 2,370 ($31.44). Approximately 121,346,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,924% from the average daily volume of 4,012,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,375 ($44.78).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,071.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,319.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.58) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.80 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten purchased 4,000 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,037 ($40.29) per share, for a total transaction of £121,480 ($161,178.19). Also, insider Richard Howes purchased 8,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,338 ($31.02) per share, for a total transaction of £198,239.02 ($263,021.12). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

