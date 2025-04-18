Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 39.2% in March

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
