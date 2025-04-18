Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given New $515.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.25.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $420.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.56. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.