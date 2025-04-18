KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $42.90 on Thursday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $4,655,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,735 shares of company stock valued at $16,088,701 in the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 64.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its position in GitLab by 46.1% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 96,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in GitLab by 18.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

