Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDIOW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

