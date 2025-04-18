Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $8.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Inseego Stock Performance
INSG stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.79.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
