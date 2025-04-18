Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $8.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Inseego Stock Performance

INSG stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inseego

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Inseego by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 2,862.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 655.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.