Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock Price

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NIC. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $121.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,831.36. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

