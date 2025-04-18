Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770,343 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lumentum by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

