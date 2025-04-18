Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 113.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

