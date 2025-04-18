Jump Financial LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nova by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $175.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $289.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

