Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,701 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 218,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BRX opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 103.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.