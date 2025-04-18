UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EXE. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

