UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.08.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00. DocuSign has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. This represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,695,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in DocuSign by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 378,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,026.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

