The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Edward Ryan Sells 17,286 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.03, for a total transaction of C$2,472,433.87.

Edward Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Edward Ryan sold 34,135 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.76, for a total value of C$4,941,382.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE DSG opened at C$141.63 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$121.84 and a 12 month high of C$177.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.94. The stock has a market cap of C$8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

