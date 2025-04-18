Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 2,660 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $54,849.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,999 shares in the company, valued at $762,919.38. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Symbotic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -291.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $1,029,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

