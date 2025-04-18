Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) General Counsel John C. Duffy Sells 11,730 Shares

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 11,730 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $14,545.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 668,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,352.24. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Stock Up 5.2 %

OLPX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $810.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 14.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 468,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Olaplex by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,239,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,009 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Olaplex by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

