Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AROW has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.28%.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Daniel James White purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $118,123.74. This represents a 547.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,022 shares in the company, valued at $885,356.16. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $156,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

