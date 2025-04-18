Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Cadiz Stock Up 9.7 %
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 528.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.
About Cadiz
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.
