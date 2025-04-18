The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$77,724.79 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.91, for a total value of C$77,724.79.
North West Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NWC opened at C$53.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.62. The North West Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.15 and a 12-month high of C$55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.
North West Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on North West
North West Company Profile
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North West
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.