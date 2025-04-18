The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$77,724.79 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Johnson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.91, for a total value of C$77,724.79.

North West Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWC opened at C$53.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.62. The North West Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$37.15 and a 12-month high of C$55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Get North West alerts:

North West Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWC. TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on North West

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.