Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 77,090 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 77,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $25,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,885,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,238.76. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Passage Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, April 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 10,326 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $3,923.88.

Passage Bio Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PASG stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Passage Bio

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Passage Bio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 537.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 225,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 133,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.