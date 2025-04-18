Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $113,000.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

