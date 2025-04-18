HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $720.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $900.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.04.

HUBS stock opened at $538.98 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $632.79 and its 200 day moving average is $659.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5,989.35, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

