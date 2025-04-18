Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 60,279 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,279 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 56.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 125.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 132.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 768,202 shares of company stock worth $71,371,369. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

