Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 140.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,759 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.