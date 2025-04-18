Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 62,575 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

