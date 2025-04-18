Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of AMD opened at $87.50 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

