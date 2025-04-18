J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 305 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current year.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.
Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.
