Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

NYSE PLD opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42. Prologis has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 121.5% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

