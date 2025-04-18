Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CELH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.