Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROL. Barclays increased their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $55.80 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,388.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

