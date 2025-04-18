United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $284.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $233.28 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $855,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $499,030. This represents a 63.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,319.67. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $27,849,960. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

