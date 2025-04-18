Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $190.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.88. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.